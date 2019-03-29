Yoga for Beginners takes you through all of the basics as a FREE Kindle eBook

Amazon offers Yoga for Beginners: Your Guide to Master Yoga Poses as a FREE Kindle eBook. For comparison, it often sells for around $5 as a digital copy or over $15 as a physical version. If you’ve ever wanted to dive deeper into the world of yoga, this eBook is certainly worth checking out. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

I think you will agree with me when I say, the world is a pretty crazy place. I mean we all wake up early in the morning, take our breakfast, disappear into our daily responsibilities (which can be work or school), return home, try to get some few hours of sleep and then wake up and repeat everything again. What are we really doing to ourselves? We have made ourselves so busy that we have lost touch with our inner selves; which is okay except for the fact that, that type of life is affecting our health negatively by piling up stress in your body and mind. You know what we need, a breather and this guide has the perfect one for you. YOGA!