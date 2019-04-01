Panasonic’s Eneloop Battery + Charger Combo comes w/ four AAs: $19 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Eneloop AA Battery + Charger Combo (K-KJ75MCA4BA) for $18.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This combo comes with four rechargeable AA batteries and a charger that sports a 5V/1A USB output. Whether you’re just getting started with rechargeable batteries or simply want to grow your collection, this Panasonic kit is a great way to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Always be ready to charge up an iPhone when you keep a $13 AmazonBasics Lightning Cable plugged in at all times. It’s retractable, allowing you to keep things minimal. Although the USB output on Panasonic’s charger is slow, it’s still handy if you keep this in a central area of your home.

Panasonic Eneloop Battery + Charger Combo features: