Add some greenery to your life, succulents now 20% off at Amazon: 12 pack for $24, more

Amazon is now offering the Shop Succulents Unique Succulent Collections at 20% off. The 12 pack is now going for $23.99 and the 20-pack is yours for $32. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For further comparison, we saw 20 similar succulents for $40 last week. Well known for their resilience under less than ideal conditions placed on them from lazy plant owners, these are the perfect desk/office companion. Each package comes with a random selection of succulents via 2-inch square pots that are fully rooted in soil. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.
While these succulents can live in just about anything you put them in, these Kikkerland Concrete Planters are a really nice solution for the desktop. They double as pen holders and look great on display.
Shop Succulents Unique Succulent Collections:
- Each succulent in the Unique Collection is a different variety. Plants may vary from pictures shown as succulents are selected based on season, size, health, and readiness
- Succulents come in 2 inch square pots fully rooted in soil. Plant measurement will vary as different species grow in different ways: for example, some grow wider, shorter, taller, trailing etc
- All succulent packs are carefully packed in Shop Succulents retail packaging making these easy to gift
- All Shop Succulents plants come with helpful care instructions in every pack