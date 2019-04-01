Add some greenery to your life, succulents now 20% off at Amazon: 12 pack for $24, more

Amazon is now offering the Shop Succulents Unique Succulent Collections at 20% off. The 12 pack is now going for $23.99 and the 20-pack is yours for $32. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For further comparison, we saw 20 similar succulents for $40 last week. Well known for their resilience under less than ideal conditions placed on them from lazy plant owners, these are the perfect desk/office companion. Each package comes with a random selection of succulents via 2-inch square pots that are fully rooted in soil. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While these succulents can live in just about anything you put them in, these Kikkerland Concrete Planters are a really nice solution for the desktop. They double as pen holders and look great on display.

Shop Succulents Unique Succulent Collections: