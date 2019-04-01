Add some greenery to your life, succulents now 20% off at Amazon: 12 pack for $24, more

- Apr. 1st 2019 4:51 pm ET

Get this deal
20% off from $24
0

Amazon is now offering the Shop Succulents Unique Succulent Collections at 20% off. The 12 pack is now going for $23.99 and the 20-pack is yours for $32. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For further comparison, we saw 20 similar succulents for $40 last week. Well known for their resilience under less than ideal conditions placed on them from lazy plant owners, these are the perfect desk/office companion. Each package comes with a random selection of succulents via 2-inch square pots that are fully rooted in soil. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While these succulents can live in just about anything you put them in, these Kikkerland Concrete Planters are a really nice solution for the desktop. They double as pen holders and look great on display.

Shop Succulents Unique Succulent Collections:

  • Each succulent in the Unique Collection is a different variety. Plants may vary from pictures shown as succulents are selected based on season, size, health, and readiness
  • Succulents come in 2 inch square pots fully rooted in soil. Plant measurement will vary as different species grow in different ways: for example, some grow wider, shorter, taller, trailing etc
  • All succulent packs are carefully packed in Shop Succulents retail packaging making these easy to gift
  • All Shop Succulents plants come with helpful care instructions in every pack
Get this deal
20% off from $24

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Office Supplies Shop Succulents

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard