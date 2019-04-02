The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells hit lowest price of the year at Amazon: $200 (Reg. $299)

- Apr. 2nd 2019 11:01 am ET

0

Amazon offers a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $200.33 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $299, which is what you’d still be paying at Walmart, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for this set at Amazon in two years. Each dumbbell features an adjustable weight from 5 to 52.5 pounds. This is essentially 15 sets of weights in one, which is super efficient if you’re tight on space. Over 4,000 customers have come together to rate it 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the Power Block Adjustable SpeedBlock Dumbbells at $149. These only go as high as 24 pounds each and would make a fine beginner set for anyone brand new to strength training. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells:

  • Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds; adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds
  • Combines 15 sets of weights into one, using a unique dial system
  • Two year warranty on weight plates and parts

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Bowflex

About the Author