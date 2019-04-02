Embrace Assistant w/ a Google Home Hub at an incredible price of $85 (Reg. up to $149)

ProElectronics Distributing Inc via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Hub for $84.95 shipped when coupon code PRO5 has been applied during checkout. Note: you will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $64 off what Best Buy and Walmart are currently charging, beats our last mention by 4 cents, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This device ratchets the Google Home experience up a notch by adding a 7-inch display to Assistant devices. Having a display is wonderful for viewing recipes, keeping an eye on timers, glancing at your calendar, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not too keen on the screen? Opt for an $40 Echo Dot as I have done and you’ll have enough left over to buy another with change to spare. Google Home devices are the obvious choice for most Android users, but for those rocking iOS (like me), there’s really no reason Alexa isn’t worth considering.

Google Home Hub features: