Nespresso’s VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee/Espresso Machine is on sale for $120 (Reg. up to $200)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi (ENV155B) for $119.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200, this model sells for $150 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is within $1 of the Amazon low, outside of the end-of-year holiday sales. Features include up to 19 bars of pressure, one-touch operation, a folding drip tray, auto shut-off and a removable water tank. Rated 4+ stars. More details below Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Perfect for the kitchen, it might not work so good on your next hiking adventure. However, this portable espresso machine will and it is now $36 shipped (Reg. $50). Pop over to our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware and tools.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee Maker: