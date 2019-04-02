Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con AA Battery Pack is now on sale for $10 at GameStop (Reg. up to $35)

GameStop is offering Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con (L-R) AA Battery Pack for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5+ delivery fee. It still fetches $35 at Walmart and sells for around $18 or more from third-party sellers on Amazon. Today’s deal is at least $2 below our previous mention. Perfect for getting your large, clunky hands around the detached Joy-Con, this package comes with 4 AA batteries and can significantly extend the battery life of your controllers. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Hit up this morning’s games roundup for some great Switch deals. We also still have a free year of Nintendo Switch Online with your Amazon Prime membership. Here’s the Super Smash Bros. Official Guide at under $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15) and the Zelda Art & Artifacts hardcover book is at the Amazon low right now: $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $24+).
Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con (L-R) AA Battery Pack:
Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers have an impressive battery life, but even that may not be enough for the avid gamer. Increase your play time with detached controllers by adding this battery pack made by Nintendo. Simply attach these packs to your Joy-Con (L-R) controllers and insert the four included AA batteries to prevent having to recharge the controllers in the middle of a game. The battery pack is essential for peripheral for motion gaming and when the Switch console is docked.