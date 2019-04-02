Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con AA Battery Pack is now on sale for $10 at GameStop (Reg. up to $35)

GameStop is offering Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con (L-R) AA Battery Pack for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5+ delivery fee. It still fetches $35 at Walmart and sells for around $18 or more from third-party sellers on Amazon. Today’s deal is at least $2 below our previous mention. Perfect for getting your large, clunky hands around the detached Joy-Con, this package comes with 4 AA batteries and can significantly extend the battery life of your controllers. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Hit up this morning’s games roundup for some great Switch deals. We also still have a free year of Nintendo Switch Online with your Amazon Prime membership. Here’s the Super Smash Bros. Official Guide at under $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15) and the Zelda Art & Artifacts hardcover book is at the Amazon low right now: $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $24+).

Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con (L-R) AA Battery Pack :