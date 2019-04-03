Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $8 Prime shipped, more

CHOETECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 23,100+) via Amazon offers its 5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $7.91 Prime shipped when code VYARO3T3 has been used at checkout. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 33% discount, is a few cents under our previous mention and the best price we’ve seen in months. With 5W charging speeds, this Qi pad is a solid option for adding to your nightstand’s charging setup, or anywhere else you’d like to cut the cord. I picked up this model back when AirPower was first released to hold me over, and it’s still going strong as my dedicated overnight charger. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.
