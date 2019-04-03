Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $8 Prime shipped, more

- Apr. 3rd 2019 10:21 am ET

0

CHOETECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 23,100+) via Amazon offers its 5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $7.91 Prime shipped when code VYARO3T3 has been used at checkout. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 33% discount, is a few cents under our previous mention and the best price we’ve seen in months. With 5W charging speeds, this Qi pad is a solid option for adding to your nightstand’s charging setup, or anywhere else you’d like to cut the cord. I picked up this model back when AirPower was first released to hold me over, and it’s still going strong as my dedicated overnight charger. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Enjoy the convenience of wireless charging, simply place your Qi-enabled device on the charging pad to charge, no plugging or unplugging of cables required. Our wireless charger is suitable for phone case which is within 4mm/0.16inch. But for more efficient charging, we still recommend you to remove the case before charging.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Choetech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go