Digital Nintendo Switch games from $2.50: Nine Parchments, Toki Tori 2+, Kenshō, more

We are back again today with some notable Nintendo Switch digital game deals. Today's deals are highlighted by titles like Toki Tori 2+, Kenshō and Nine Parchments from $2.50, just to name a few.

Nine Parchments is a co-op action-RPG game of magic mayhem from Frozenbyte, the creators of the Trine series.

A group of runaway wizard apprentices decide to skip their training to search for the Nine Parchments.

As the wannabe wizards rapidly discover powerful new spells and ignore all safety aspects, it’s natural that their hasty progress results in lots of deadly accidents…