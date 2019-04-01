Deals on amazing digital Switch games from $4: Celeste, TowerFall, Oceanhorn, more

We are kicking the week off with some solid digital Nintendo Switch games. The eShop is now offering some deep deals on titles you really should own including the incredible Celeste at $13.50 as well as titles like TowerFall, The Gardens Between, Oceanhorn, Goat Simulator, Giana Sisters and more from $4 or less. Be sure to head below for our top picks from the sale and a fantastic deal on Nintendo Switch Online.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Celeste $13.50 (Reg. $20)
- TowerFall $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Gardens Between $10 (Reg. $20)
- RIOT – Civil Unrest $14 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY $20 (Reg. $30)
- Oceanhorn $10 (Reg. $15)
- Awe $4 (Reg. $5)
- NAIRI: Tower of Shirin $7 (Reg. $10)
- Circle of Sumo $8 (Reg. $10)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams $24 (Reg. $30)
- Trine 2: Complete Story $12 (Reg. $17)
- Trine Enchanted Edition $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- And many more…
Celeste:
Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall.
- A narrative-driven, single-player adventure like mom used to make, with a charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery
- A massive mountain teeming with 600+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets