Deals on amazing digital Switch games from $4: Celeste, TowerFall, Oceanhorn, more

We are kicking the week off with some solid digital Nintendo Switch games. The eShop is now offering some deep deals on titles you really should own including the incredible Celeste at $13.50 as well as titles like TowerFall, The Gardens Between, Oceanhorn, Goat Simulator, Giana Sisters and more from $4 or less. Be sure to head below for our top picks from the sale and a fantastic deal on Nintendo Switch Online.

Top Picks from the Sale:

We also have some great game deals in this morning’s roundup, but whatever you do, go grab a free year of Nintendo Switch Online with your Amazon Prime membership. And here’s the Super Smash Bros. Official Guide at under $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15).

Celeste:

Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall.