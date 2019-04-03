Score yourself a Nintendo Switch with red/blue or gray Joy-Con at $254 today (Reg. $300)

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering Nintendo Switch Consoles with Red/Blue or Gray Joy-Con for $254.15 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SNG45 at checkout. Regularly $300, this is a solid $46 discount and the current best price we can find. Today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention. If you’re looking to jump in for the first time or just grabbing an extra console, this is about as low as it’s going to get outside of larger bundle offers that require you to put more money down from the get-go. While we are expecting new Switch hardware later this year, it’s looking like we will be getting a casual version and a pro model which will more than likely bump the price up a bit. Head below for more details.

We still have some fantastic deals on indie games to fill up that Switch library of yours including Celeste at $13.50. Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con AA Battery Pack is still on sale for $10 at GameStop but whatever you do, go grab yourself a year of free Switch Online while you still can.

Nintendo Switch Console: