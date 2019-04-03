Fans of the hit boxing game, Punch Out!!, can finally rejoice, as today Nintendo has announced that the classic NES title will soon be arriving on the Switch. As part of the company’s continued effort to supply Nintendo Switch Online with fresh retro games, Punch Out!! will be joined by Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Star Soldier. Head below for all the details on the you’ll be able to don the boxing gloves as Little Mac and more.

Last month Nintendo only gave gamers two new titles to sink their retro-loving teeth into, Kid Icarus and StarTropics. This month we’re getting three re-releases, all of which are well-known amongst fans of the NES. That contrasts some of the obscure titles we’ve seen land on Nintendo Switch Online in the past.

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

Having been originally released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2, The Lost Levels was deemed too difficult for western audiences. The game was never officially released in the US on the NES, but made its way to the Wii Virtual Console in 2007 and Wii U in 2014. Now five years since its last state-side release, the title is landing on the Switch.

The game features 13 new worlds in Mushroom Kingdom to explore as Mario, each of which have four levels. It has the same enemies as the first Super Mario Bros. game such as Goombas, Koopa Troopas, and the like.

Many have described Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels as being filled with irritatingly challenging gameplay and cheap gimmicks. So those looking for a more difficult Mario experience can finally be challenged.

Nintendo Switch Online Punch Out!!

Punch Out!! is about as iconic a title as it gets with the NES, and now the game is finally making its Nintendo Switch debut. This version of the game features Mr. Dream, a character who made his debut in a re-release of the title in 1990. Rather than the game culminating in a fight against Mike Tyson, boxers will be able to take on a new challenger.

Given that Nintendo Switch Online has been releasing titles for months now, it’s a little surprising that we’re just now getting Punch Out!!!. But better late than never I guess.

Star Soldier

The least well-known of today’s unveils, Star Soldier is an NES title that first landed on the console back in 1986. The shoot-em up is one of the first of its genre to land on Nintendo Switch Online, which makes it a welcome edition alongside Punch Out.

The title has seen a variety of re-releases and sequels over the years. So while your average Nintendo fan might not be overcome with excitement hearing today’s news, I’m sure there are some hardcore fans who’s prayers to Satoru Iwata have finally paid off.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Fresh off Nintendo teaming up with Amazon to offer a full year of access to Switch Online for Prime members, today’s unveil makes the service even more appealing. And with new iterations of the Switch supposedly on the way, Nintendo will likely be trying to owners of its hybrid console will also become subscribers. And games like Punch Out and now another Super Mario Bros. title certainly make Nintendo Switch Online desirable for retro-fans.

