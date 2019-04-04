AeroGarden Harvest lets you grow herbs and more year round, on sale from $70 (Reg. $110+)

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Harvest 360 for $69.99. You can upgrade to the Elite model for $89.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be tacked on to your order total otherwise. As a comparison, the Harvest 360 sells for over $110 at Amazon with the historic all-time low there being $75. The Elite edition sells for $125 or so. AeroGarden Harvest is a great way to grow herbs year round or jump start things for the spring. Both versions can hold up to six plants at a time. Built-in LED lights help your herb and vegetables grow quickly. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a 7-pod Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit. It’s great to have some extra seeds on hand to keep your garden going year-round.

AeroGarden Harvest features: