AeroGarden Harvest lets you grow herbs and more year round, on sale from $70 (Reg. $110+)

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Harvest 360 for $69.99. You can upgrade to the Elite model for $89.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be tacked on to your order total otherwise. As a comparison, the Harvest 360 sells for over $110 at Amazon with the historic all-time low there being $75. The Elite edition sells for $125 or so. AeroGarden Harvest is a great way to grow herbs year round or jump start things for the spring. Both versions can hold up to six plants at a time. Built-in LED lights help your herb and vegetables grow quickly. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Put your savings to work and grab a 7-pod Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit. It’s great to have some extra seeds on hand to keep your garden going year-round.
AeroGarden Harvest features:
The AeroGarden Harvest 360 and AerGarden Harvest Elite 360 are simple, beautifully designed gardens, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the 360 series will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the 360 series has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life. With just a little counter space, the included non-GMO seed pod kit, and your own creativity, you’ll be enjoying the delicious taste that only comes from homegrown herbs and veggies in no time.