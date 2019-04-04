Athleta motivates your spring workouts with apparel & accessories for women from $19

Athleta’s Winter Layers Event takes up to 50% off cozy essentials such as hoodies, leggings and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, it’s also offering new spring markdowns from $19. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. One of our top picks is the Restore Joggers that are on sale for $29, which is down from their original rate of $79. This style is great for lounging or cooldowns from workouts. With over 1,000 reviews, these joggers are rated 4.6/5 stars. Pair the joggers with the Unwind Crop Sweatshirt that’s also on sale for $19 for a stylish and comfortable look. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks from Athleta include:
- Bootcamp Hoodie $51 (Orig. $89)
- Nirvana Wrap $32 (Orig. $79)
- Criss Cross Sweatshirt $28 (Orig. $69)
- Stellar Tights $38 (Orig. $98)
- Foothill Tank Top $40 (Orig. $49)
- Restore Jogger $29 (Orig. $79)
- Unwind Crop Sweatshirt $19 (Orig. $59)
- …and even more deals…
