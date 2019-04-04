Get up to 33% off basketball hoops, official game balls & more from $13 at Amazon today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 33% off basketball hoops and balls starting from $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the 29.5-inch Wilson NCAA Official Game Basketball for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is the “official game ball of the NCAA Basketball Championships” with laid in composite channels and a cushion core carcass for “a softer feel that’s easier to grip.” Rated 4+ stars from over 220 Amazon customers. However, there are some replica balls down below starting from just $14.

If you’re not interested in the official game ball, the Wilson NCAA Replica Game Basketball will get you pretty close at just $13.99. This 29.5-inch ball is regularly $21 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. You’ll find even more options right here from $13.

You’ll also find some complete basketball hoops in the sale at as much as $250 off as well. Or you can just grab a mini one with a foam ball for just $15 shipped right now (Reg. $25).

Wilson NCAA Official Game Basketball: