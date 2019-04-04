Get up to 33% off basketball hoops, official game balls & more from $13 at Amazon today

- Apr. 4th 2019 8:23 am ET

Get this deal
33% off From $13
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 33% off basketball hoops and balls starting from $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the 29.5-inch Wilson NCAA Official Game Basketball for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is the “official game ball of the  NCAA Basketball Championships” with laid in composite channels and a cushion core carcass for “a softer feel that’s easier to grip.” Rated 4+ stars from over 220 Amazon customers. However, there are some replica balls down below starting from just $14.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re not interested in the official game ball, the Wilson NCAA Replica Game Basketball will get you pretty close at just $13.99. This 29.5-inch ball is regularly $21 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. You’ll find even more options right here from $13.

You’ll also find some complete basketball hoops in the sale at as much as $250 off as well. Or you can just grab a mini one with a foam ball for just $15 shipped right now (Reg. $25).

Wilson NCAA Official Game Basketball:

  • Official Game Ball of the NCAA Basketball Championships
  • Moisture Absorbing Cover – Ultimate grip in playing conditions
  • Laid In Composite Channels provide unparalleled control
  • Cushion Core Carcass allows a softer feel that’s easier to grip and touch around the rim
  • Indoor Use
Get this deal
33% off From $13

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Wilson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard