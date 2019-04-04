Home Depot offers Ryobi’s ONE+ 6-Tool Cordless Kit for $199 (33% off), more from $129

Home Depot is offering the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. In addition to a drill and impact driver, you’ll also gain reciprocating and circular saws, two batteries, a work light, JobPlus Base, and several accessories for the included tools. Ryobi backs this tool kit with a 3-year warranty, giving you peace of mind for loads of projects to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted the Ryobi 10-inch Sliding Miter Saw (TSS102L) for $129 shipped at Home Depot. That’s up to $90 off the typical rate there and like the option above, is a match for the lowest we have tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Are you pretty well stocked up on power tools? If so, have a look at BLACK+DECKER’s 68-pc. Tool Kit for $79. It comes with a drill, but is comprised mostly of hand tools like a wrench, knife, hammer, pliers, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,650 Amazon shoppers.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit features:

Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this 6-Tool Combo Kit includes a Drill/Driver with Screwdriver Bit, a Circular Saw with Blade and Blade Wrench, a Reciprocating Saw with two Blades and a Hex Key, an Impact Driver with Phillips Bit and Socket Adaptor, a JobPlus Base with Multi-Tool Attachment Head, Wood Cutting Blade, Segment Saw Blade, Sanding Pad, Sample Sandpaper, an Allen Wrench, a Universal Multi-Tool Accessory Adaptor, a Worklight, a Charger, two 1.5 Ah LITHIUM+ Batteries, a Tool Bag, and operator’s manuals.