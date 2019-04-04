Assemble notable savings on LEGO Star Wars, Technic, Jurassic World sets and more from $7

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon 75212 for $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Walmart for the same price. That’s good for an over $50 discount from the regular $170 price tag, is $5 under our previous mention and comes within $6 of the all-time low. With over 1,400 pieces, this rendition of the fastest ship in the galaxy measures over 18-inches long. If you can’t justify adding the UCS Millennium Falcon to your collection, the Kessel Run Falcon will give you the same joy of assembling the ship. Includes six minifigures as well as a furnished interior. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more LEGO deals from $7.

LEGO Kessel Run Millennium Falcon features:

Travel with Han Solo, Chewbacca and their friends with the LEGO® Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon. This LEGO brick version of the iconic Corellian freighter from the Han Solo movie features a 2-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, 2 spring-loaded shooters, sensor dish, ramp, rotating top and bottom laser turrets with 2 gunner seats, plus a detachable escape craft.

