Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit ELV+ Dimmer Switch can control up to 29 bulbs: $83.50 (Reg. $110)

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta HomeKit ELV+ Dimmer Switch for $83.42 shipped. Normally selling for up to $110, it is currently down to $100 at Home Depot. That’s still good for a 17% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with everything from ELV to incandescent bulbs and more, this smart switch can control up to 29 different lights on the same circuit. Lutron’s Caseta dimmer switch works with HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Assistant via the company’s smart bridge. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 75 customers.

Lutron Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Switch integrates with the company’s smart home lighting ecosystem. If you still haven’t settled on a smart home lighting solution, it’s a compelling option. But if you’re a renter and can’t take advantage of in-wall switches, check out our guide on choosing the best lighting for your smart home. It covers popular options like Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more.

Lutron Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

Works with Amazon Alexa to support dimming through voice control (Smart Bridge required, Alexa device and Smart Bridge sold separately)

Replaces an existing switch and installs in 3 steps in as little as 15 minutes; neutral wire required

Can control up to 29 bulbs per circuit (based on 8.5W LED bulb, 60W incandescent equivalent)

Tested and recommended for use with over 1,000 bulbs (for recommended LEDs, please see “Technical Specification”)

Works with up to 250W of dimmable LED/CFL, 500W incandescent/halogen or ELV, or 400W of MLV; 10W minimum load required