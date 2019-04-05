Banana Republic spruces up your closet with 40% off sitewide, including new arrivals, from $21

Banana Republic is refreshing your wardrobe for spring with 40% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Score big on new arrivals including spring dresses, shorts, denim, shoes and more. Plus, orders of $50 or more receive free delivery.

The men’s Slim Rapid Movement Denim is a comfortable and stylish option for everyday wear. These jeans can be easily dressed up or down and they are on sale for $71. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $119. This fit was designed to stay polished all-day long and their four-way stretch material helps you to stay comfortable. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: