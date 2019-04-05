Create your own Sonos One AirPlay 2 setup w/ these discounted multi-speaker bundles

- Apr. 5th 2019 7:56 am ET

From $379
0

Amazon is currently offering the second generation Sonos One Speaker from $379 when you purchase a multi-pack. If you’re looking to outfit your home with multiple Sonos speakers, this is a great way to save up to $67 off the regular price when bundling more than one speaker together. Obviously the more you combine, the more you’ll save. This offer is also available direct from Sonos. For comparison, a single speaker typically sells for $199 each. The latest Sonos One delivers upgraded internals, AirPlay 2 support and even built-in Alexa skills. Pair multiple speakers together and create a stereo setup. Early reviews are solid much like the rest of the Sonos lineup.

Looking for AirPlay but don’t want to spend HomePod-level money? Check out our roundup of the best affordable speakers that cost less than Apple’s in-house option. You’ll find deals under $299 on a wide range of styles to fit any need.

Sonos One features:

  • Start and control music with your voice. Amazon Alexa is built right in.
  • Fill two rooms in your home with rich, crystal clear sound, the perfect way to begin your Sonos system.
  • Pair your Sonos Ones together in the same room for stereo sound. Connect them to Playbar or Playbase for epic home theater surround sound.
  • Get the latest weather updates, flash briefings and sports scores, set timers, and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker.
  • Add even more Sonos speakers to experience wireless audio throughout your home.
From $379

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Sonos

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp