Create your own Sonos One AirPlay 2 setup w/ these discounted multi-speaker bundles

Amazon is currently offering the second generation Sonos One Speaker from $379 when you purchase a multi-pack. If you’re looking to outfit your home with multiple Sonos speakers, this is a great way to save up to $67 off the regular price when bundling more than one speaker together. Obviously the more you combine, the more you’ll save. This offer is also available direct from Sonos. For comparison, a single speaker typically sells for $199 each. The latest Sonos One delivers upgraded internals, AirPlay 2 support and even built-in Alexa skills. Pair multiple speakers together and create a stereo setup. Early reviews are solid much like the rest of the Sonos lineup.
Looking for AirPlay but don’t want to spend HomePod-level money? Check out our roundup of the best affordable speakers that cost less than Apple’s in-house option. You’ll find deals under $299 on a wide range of styles to fit any need.
Sonos One features:
- Start and control music with your voice. Amazon Alexa is built right in.
- Fill two rooms in your home with rich, crystal clear sound, the perfect way to begin your Sonos system.
- Pair your Sonos Ones together in the same room for stereo sound. Connect them to Playbar or Playbase for epic home theater surround sound.
- Get the latest weather updates, flash briefings and sports scores, set timers, and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker.
- Add even more Sonos speakers to experience wireless audio throughout your home.