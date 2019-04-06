Save big in this refurbished Philips Hue Gold Box w/ starter kits, extra bulbs, more from $27

- Apr. 6th 2019 9:13 am ET

From $27
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tech Union (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of refurbished Philips Hue products from $27 shipped. Our top pick is this 4-bulb Starter Kit with HomeKit Hub for $56.24, which originally went for $100. This is the perfect place to begin your smart home, as it not only includes four bulbs, but the hub you’ll need to control them. Do keep in mind, this kit is only for white colored light, though there are other bundles in this sale that offer colored options. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Shop the entire sale here.

Philips Hue Starter Kit features:

  • Sync Hue with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit to control your houses lights with your voice
  • Control your lights through your smart phone or tablet, even while away from home
  • Wake up and go to sleep naturally with a gradually brightening/dimming function that mimics sunrise and sunset
