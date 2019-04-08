Bring SeaFall to your next game night at an Amazon low of $21 (Reg. $46+), more from $18

Amazon offers the SeaFall Strategy Board Game for $20.70 Prime shipped. It had been fetching as much as $46 over the last three months there before dropping to a new all-time low. Meanwhile, Walmart has it for close to the $80 list price at $75 right now. This game takes place in a post-dark age world that is rediscovering seafaring technology. Three to five players can participate per campaign; playing time ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. More than 60% of the customer reviews give this game 4+/5 stars. If SeaFall doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, head after the jump for even more board games on sale from Amazon.

SeaFall is a 4X game (explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate) set in an “age of sail” world reminiscent of our world. In SeaFall, the world is starting to claw its way out of a dark age and has begun to rediscover seafaring technology. Players take on the role of a mainland empire that consults with a consortium of advisors to discover new islands, explore those islands, develop trade, send out raiding parties, take part in ship-to-ship combat, and more. SeaFall evolves as the game is played, setting their grudges into the history of the game and building a different narrative at every table as players open up the world.

