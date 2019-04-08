Amazon’s Gold Box delivers all the Crayola deals with up to 30% off, prices from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Crayola art supplies and more. Whether you’re looking for markers, crayons, Silly Putty, or paint, this Gold Box has you covered. Free shipping is available with Prime or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the an 80-count of Crayola Super Tips Washable Markers for $13.93. That’s down from the regular $20 price tag and the best we’ve tracked this year. With 80 colors and an organizer, this is an easy way to keep your markers in order. Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 400 Amazon reviewers. Head below for more.
Other notable Crayola deals include:
- 6-count Washable FingerPaints Set: $13 (Reg. $19)
- 16-count Arcylic Paint Set: $9 (Reg. $15)
- Wooden Easel with Dry Erase Board and Chalkboard: $45.50 (Reg. $65)
- 10-count Pearlscent Marker Sticks: $9 (Reg. $15)
- 1-lb. Silly Putty Giant Egg: $12 (Reg. $18)
- …and more…
Crayola Super Tips Washable Markers:
Crayola 80 Count Super Tips Markers have a unique, durable tip that’s smooth, not scratchy. Use the side for coloring large areas & the tip for adding details! Look inside the box for these fun-scented markers: Cherry, Wild Berry, Orange, Lemon, Forest Pine, Fresh Air, Bay Breeze, Vanilla, Burnt Marshmallow, Spice, Honeysuckle & Green Apple.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!