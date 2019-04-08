PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch hits Amazon low at $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch in Grey for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 20% off and the best price we have tracked on Amazon. GameStop is now matching at $40 on the Grey and Gold colorways. Best Buy is still charging $50 for comparison. Ideal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this officially-licensed controller features Bluetooth 5.0, motion controls, an added left shoulder button and up to 30 hours of gameplay on two AA batteries. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More details below.
Speaking of Switch controllers, you’ll want to go take a look at the new PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ wired controller with in-game chat for Switch and customizable buttons. We also have the Nintendo-licensed Deluxe Traveling Case for $29 shipped (Reg. up to $40) and digital Switch games from just $4.
PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller:
- The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate
- Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
- Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games
- Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay. Official Licensed Product with two-year limited warranty
