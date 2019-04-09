This 36-pack of BIC Velocity Bold Retractable Pens is 50% off at $10 + more multi-packs from $4

Amazon offers the BIC Velocity Bold Retractable Ballpoint Pen 1.6mm Black Pen 36-count Pack for $10.32 Prime shipped. It had been going for $20, which is what you’d still be paying at Walmart. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Dubbed the “Smoothest Pen in the Universe,” it features a rubber grip for comfortable, controlled writing. Rated 4.6/5 stars. If you’re constantly losing pens, there’s good news — we have even more deals on writing utensils after the jump.

More pens on sale at Amazon:

BIC Velocity Bold Retractable Ballpoint Pen:

Experience the Smoothest Pen in the Universe with the BIC Atlantis Velocity Bold Retractable Ball Pen. Featuring BIC’s proprietary Easy Glide System ink technology, this pen offers an ultra-smooth writing experience. The 1.6mm point delivers bold, vivid lines that pop against the page, while the rubber grip provides comfort and control.

