For $34, Sony’s PlayStation Classic, two controllers, and 20 games can be all yours (All-time low)

Today only, Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony PlayStation Classic for $33.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally selling for $100, this classic console’s cost recently settled at a sale price of $40. Today’s deal beats the previous low we’ve tracked, making now a great time to add this console to your line-up. With two controllers and 20 classic games, this console is ready to help you relive nostalgic memories with friends. Graced by big names like Final Fantasy VII, Rayman, Tekken 3, and more, you’ll have plenty of fun games to choose from. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers. Read our review to learn more, and you should probably take a moment to swing by our list of today’s best game deals.

Sony PlayStation Classic features:

A miniature recreation of the iconic PlayStation console, preloaded with 20 fan-favorite games along with two wired controllers for local multiplayer showdowns and a virtual memory card for vital game saves. PlayStation Classic also features the same famous logo, button layout, and outer packaging, but this mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation and includes an HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV.

