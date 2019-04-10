Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Quart Multi Cooker makes dinners a breeze, now $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker (SCCPPC600-V1) for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s up to $50 off the regular price at Best Buy, matching our previous mention and the best deal around. For comparison, Walmart and Amazon sellers are offering it for $70 right now. Along with its stainless steel build, it features 4 one-touch settings (pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam) and ships with a dishwasher-safe pot, plastic spoon, steaming rack and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

The next best listing we can find for a Quart Multi Cooker is the Instant Pot IP-LUX60 at $69. With today’s price drop, the Crock-Pot Express is one of the best values out there for a highly-rated option. But if you’re looking for some meal ideas, this $10.50 Cookbook has 500 recipes specifically to put your multi cooker game on the next level. Be sure to check out our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted cookware.

Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker:

Make a multitude of menu options in this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker, which features a 6-quart pot for family dinners. Four one-touch cook settings let you pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam, while eight meal settings do everything from multigrain breads to homemade yoghurt. The air-tight locking lid on this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker offers safe operation.

