LG’s $57 Bluetooth Speaker touts music-activated lighting and 18-hour battery life (Reg. $100)

- Apr. 10th 2019 11:14 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $57
0

Amazon is currently offering the LG PK5 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $56.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H as well as for $3 more at Best Buy. That’s good for a 43% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. The most notable aspect of LG’s PK5 Bluetooth speaker is that it features music-activated LED lighting. It also touts up to 18 hours of audio playback, IPX5 water resistance and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 customers.

Don’t care for the flashy LED lighting? Bring home Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $28 and save some additional cash. Notable features still include up to 24 hours of battery life and more, just in a more standard Bluetooth speaker design. 

LG PK5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Easy Bluetooth pairing & high definition streaming with enhanced bass
  • Up to 18 hours playback on a single charge
  • Grab & Go handles – Bring the PK5 anywhere your travels take you
  • Water and weather resistant (iPX5 rated water resistance)
  • Bluetooth speakerphone – take calls over the PK5 speaker
  • LED lighting to the beat

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$100 $57

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Portable Bluetooth Speakers

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go