Today only, pick up select The North Face jackets & pullovers from $45 at Woot

Today only, Woot offers select The North Face jackets and pullover for men and women from $45. Prices are as marked. Those with an Amazon Prime membership receive free delivery; otherwise, an extra $6 fee will apply. A standout from this sale is the men’s Alphabet City Fleece Hoodie that’s available for $57 and originally was priced at $90. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. Its color blocked design is very on-trend, and it also features a drawstring hood plus two zippered pockets for storage. A similar option for women is the Tech Full-Zip Fleece Jacket for $50, which originally was priced at $80. Both of these jackets can be worn year-round and will be go-to’s in your wardrobe. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash sale that’s offering Nike apparel at up to 50% off, today only.

