Grind those coffee beans to perfection w/ the Capresso Conical Burr for $74 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the Capresso 560.01 Infinity Conical Burr Grinder for $74 shipped. Matched at Wayfair. Regularly up to $100 or more, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best price we can find. for comparison, Seattle Coffee Gear charges $109 right now. This grinder features commercial-grade solid conical steel burrs and a “wide grinding range from ultrafine Turkish to coarse for all kinds of coffee preparation.” All units are tested with actual coffee beans, so there might be a small amount of residue from that process left over. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 coffee lovers on Amazon. More details below.
If you don’t take your coffee seriously enough to justify spending $74 on a grinder, there are certainly other options out there for much less. One great alternative is the best-selling Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill at just over $39 shipped. Or just go manual with the JavaPresse Coffee Grinder for $24 Prime shipped.
Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder:
- Commercial-grade solid conical steel burrs with advanced cutting design for high precision grinding
- Extremely wide grinding range from ultrafine Turkish to coarse for all kinds of coffee preparation. The settings are marked into four categories: extra fine, fine, regular and coarse.
- Tight-fitting ground coffee container holds up to 4 oz of ground coffee.Safety lock system for safe operation during and after use; auto off when bean container is not locked.Timer can be set to grind from 5 to 60 seconds
