Grind those coffee beans to perfection w/ the Capresso Conical Burr for $74 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the Capresso 560.01 Infinity Conical Burr Grinder for $74 shipped. Matched at Wayfair. Regularly up to $100 or more, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best price we can find. for comparison, Seattle Coffee Gear charges $109 right now. This grinder features commercial-grade solid conical steel burrs and a “wide grinding range from ultrafine Turkish to coarse for all kinds of coffee preparation.” All units are tested with actual coffee beans, so there might be a small amount of residue from that process left over. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 coffee lovers on Amazon. More details below.

If you don’t take your coffee seriously enough to justify spending $74 on a grinder, there are certainly other options out there for much less. One great alternative is the best-selling Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill at just over $39 shipped. Or just go manual with the JavaPresse Coffee Grinder for $24 Prime shipped.

Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder:

Commercial-grade solid conical steel burrs with advanced cutting design for high precision grinding

Extremely wide grinding range from ultrafine Turkish to coarse for all kinds of coffee preparation. The settings are marked into four categories: extra fine, fine, regular and coarse.

Tight-fitting ground coffee container holds up to 4 oz of ground coffee.Safety lock system for safe operation during and after use; auto off when bean container is not locked.Timer can be set to grind from 5 to 60 seconds

