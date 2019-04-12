Enjoy freshly-made juice w/ Breville’s Motorized Citrus Press: $156 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Breville Die-Cast Stainless-Steel Motorized Citrus Press (800CPXL) for $155.95 shipped. Normally $200, this is the second-lowest we’ve tracked in over a year and is within $4 of the all-time low in that span. This is perfect for those who don’t like buying juice from the store and want to enjoy a fresh-squeezed alternative. With the built-in motor, you’ll be able to effortlessly have your favorite juice every morning. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly experience, the Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer is $26 shipped at Amazon. Though it requires a little more effort to achieve the same result, it’s perfect for smaller kitchens or homeowners looking to save some cash.

Breville Motorized Citrus Press features:

Powerful citrus press housed in professional-grade brushed stainless steel

Industrial strength, whisper-quiet motor; revolutionary active-arm system

1-size-fits-all juicing cone provides maximum juice extraction; drip-stop juice spout

1 coarse stainless steel filter; cord storage; dishwasher-safe parts

Measures 11″ x 9″ x 18″; 1-year warranty

