Timex offers its favorite Weekender & Easy Reader watches at 35% off from $33 shipped

- Apr. 12th 2019 11:56 am ET

From $33
0

Timex is currently offering 35% off its Easy Reader and Weekender watches with code EVERYDAY35 at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders. The most notable deal for men is the Weekender Two-Piece Leather Strap Watch that’s on sale for $42 and originally was priced at $65. This watch is perfect for everyday wear and comes in an array of color options. It’s also rated 4.3/5 stars and you can easily switch out the strap for a new look.

For women, the Weekender Pastels Nylon Watch is a great addition to your spring wardrobe. It’s currently on sale for $36, which is down from its original rate of $55. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $33

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timex

Timex

About the Author