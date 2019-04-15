Keep your leftovers fresh in this 10-Piece Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set for $13 (Reg. up to $25)

- Apr. 15th 2019 11:09 am ET

Amazon is offering the Pyrex Simply Store 10-Piece Glass Food Storage Set with Blue Lids for $13.14. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Target. Regularly up to $25.50 at Walmart, this set is currently on sale at Home Depot for $15 and is normally up to $16 at Amazon. Today’s deal is within $0.50 or so of the Amazon low. Made of nonporous glass that “won’t warp, stain, or absorb odors,” they are BPA-free, top-rack dishwasher safe and can handle the preheated oven or microwave. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering the brand name and glass construction, there aren’t very many comparable options out there for less right now. This 60-piece plastic Rubbermaid set fetches about $25 and comes with a whole lot more storage for your money. Rubbermaid TakeAlongs are 4 for $4. This is a slightly better value than today’s deal, but again you will be forgoing the glass build.

Pyrex Simply Store 10-Piece Glass Food Storage Set:

  • Set Includes: 2 x 2-cup Round Dishes with Blue lids, 1 x 4-cup Round Dish with Blue lid, 1 x 3-cup Rectangular Dish with Blue lid, and 1 x 6-cup Rectangular Dish with Blue lid
  • Made of nonporous glass that won’t warp, stain, or absorb odors
  • Glass is preheated oven, microwave, fridge, freezer & dishwasher safe
  • Lid is BPA free and top-rack dishwasher safe
  • Pyrex Glass is Made in the USA and comes with a 2 Year Warranty

