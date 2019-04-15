Let the Breville Barista make your morning espresso for $360 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

- Apr. 15th 2019 12:45 pm ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering the Breville The Barista Express Espresso Maker (RM-BES870XL) in factory refurbished condition for $359.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but it will run you $6 if you aren’t. Regularly $600 in new condition at Best Buy, Amazon is currently charging $550+ where it has never dropped below $470 in the last year. Along with the 15-bar Italian pump and 1600W thermocoil, it includes a razor trimming tool, stainless steel Portafilter, removable 54mm tamper and the water filter holder. A 6-month warranty from Breville will apply. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers More details below.

While today’s deal is up to $240 off, you can get a new espresso maker for much less. The De’Longhi 15-bar Espresso Machine goes for $64 shipped or opt for a stovetop option for just $20 Prime shipped. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware.

Breville The Barista Express Espresso Maker:

  • Dose-control grinding: integrated conical burr grinder grinds on-demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground Coffee directly into the portability for your preferred taste with any roast of bean.
  • Precise espresso-extraction: digital temperature control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal Espresso extraction.
  • Micro-foam milk texturing: the steam wand performance allows you to hand texture micro-foam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latte art.

