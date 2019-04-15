GoPro Fusion records 360-degree content and is down to its lowest price yet: $400 (20% off)

Amazon offers the GoPro Fusion Action Camera for $399.99 shipped. Also available at B&H and Best Buy for the same price. Having originally sold for $600, we’ve more recently seen it sell for $500. That saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $50 and is a new Amazon all-time low. GoPro Fusion stands out from the company’s other action cameras with 5.2K 360-degree recording and more. Plus, it sports a rugged design that’s water-resistant up to 16 feet and includes both flat and curved adhesive mounts to help capture all of your adventures. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 125 customers and be sure to head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.

And while you’re at it, use your savings to score some accessories as well. Starting at around $21 at Amazon, you can grab an assortment of mounts, harnesses, and much more to take your action cam to a new level.

GoPro Fusion features:

Capture your most exciting adventures with the GoPro Fusion camera. Voice command functions allow for hands-free filming for selfie-style video, while access to the GoPro app lets you preview footage and stitch video all from your smartphone. Featuring VR recording capabilities and next-level video stabilization, the GoPro Fusion camera delivers immersive video quality and virtual reality compatibility.

