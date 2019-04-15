Nokia 7.1 64GB Smartphone includes SIM kit, returns to all-time low at $300 shipped (Save $50)

B&H offers the Nokia 7.1 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month SIM card Kit for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon without the SIM kit. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen the smartphone under $320. Nokia’s 7.1 Android handset features dual SIM card slots, a dual 12MP rear camera array and more. Design wise, it touts an aluminum frame and a glass back. Over 65% of customers have left a 4+ star rating at Amazon. Learn additional details in our hands-on review.

Looking to protect your new handset? Put your savings towards a new case starting at around $7 at Amazon.

Nokia 7.1 64GB Smartphone features:

Increase the quality of your mobile photography with the Nokia 7.1 Dual-SIM 64GB Smartphone. The sturdy 6000 series aluminum frame, glass front, and glass back encapsulates dual rear 12MP/5MP cameras, a front 8MP camera, and ZEISS optics that are engineered to deliver stunning photos and video. The rear depth-sensing cameras can capture striking HDR photos, HDR videos, and portraits with smooth bokeh blur. You can even go manual with Pro UI, or use Dual Sight to snap creative rear/front bothies.

