Increase mobile productivity and comfort w/ this adjustable lap desk: $14.50 (Save 30%)

- Apr. 16th 2019 1:42 pm ET

0

Haven Furniture Co. (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Adjustable Lap Desk for $14.59 Prime shipped when coupon code EXVVY4NJ has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This versatile lap desk lets you find the perfect viewing angle thanks to eight built-in adjustments. It’s perfect for propping up a MacBook, iPad, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d be content with a smaller option that doesn’t offer different viewing angles, peek at LapGear’s $10 Lap Desk. It’s available in a variety of colors and features a space that holds a pen or pencil in place. Micro-bead cushions along the bottom ensure that you’ll remain comfortable throughout hours of use.

HUANUO Adjustable Lap Desk features:

  • This lap desk with cushions can be used it as a car laptop desk, lap writing board, drawing desk, bed lap desk and laptop stand for all areas of life
  • This laptop stand with 8 tilt angles helps to relax your neck, shoulders and back. It can be opened on 3 sides with a small piece of plastic at the bottom part to prevent your laptop sliding off

