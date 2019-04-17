Jos. A. Bank’s Easter Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide w/ shorts, polo shirts & more from $39

Jos. A. Bank’s Easter Sale offers up to 60% off almost everything sitewide. Prices are as marked. Bank Account Rewards receive complimentary delivery (Not a member? It’s free to join). The men’s Traditional Linen Flat Front Shorts are a breathable and stylish option for warm weather. Even better, these shorts were originally priced at $100; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $39. These shorts are available in three color options and would look great with the Tailored Fit Dotted Polo Shirt or the Collar Plaid Sportshirt which are both priced at under $50. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- 1905 Collection Slim Fit Suit brrr° Comfort $199 (Orig. $698)
- Tailored Fit Dotted Short Sleeve Polo Shirt $39 (Orig. $80)
- Travel Tech Slim Fit Flat Front Pant $59 (Orig. $119)
- Tailored Fit Flat Front Shorts $39 (Orig. $100)
- Tailored Fit Spread Collar Plaid Sportshirt $49 (Orig. $110)
- Traditional Fit Linen Flat Front Shorts $39 (Orig. $100)
- Traditional Fit Pima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt $39 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
