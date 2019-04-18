This weekend only, Abercrombie & Fitch takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $19

This weekend only, Abercrombie & Fitch takes 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on denim, outerwear, dresses and more. Receive free shipping on orders over $75. For men, the Plainfront Shorts are on sale for $24, which is down from their original rate of $48. These shorts are great for daily wear and are available in an array of color options. They also include stretch for added comfort and a classic kne- length hem. Pair these shorts with the Poplin Gingham Shirt that’s also on sale for $29. This outfit is stylish, polished and comfortable for everyday. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Poplin Gingham Shirt $29 (Orig. $58)
- Plainfront Shorts $24 (Orig. $48)
- Linen Shirt $29 (Orig. $58)
- Signature Straight Stretch Jeans $39 (Orig. $78)
- Skinny Chino Pants $34 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High Rise Denim Shorts $29 (Orig. $58)
- Cozy Henley Tee $19 (Orig. $38)
- Girlfriend Denim Jacket $49 (Orig. $98)
- Ripped Denim Shortalls $39 (Orig. $78)
- Smocked Waist Pants $34 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
