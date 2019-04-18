This weekend only, Abercrombie & Fitch takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $19

This weekend only, Abercrombie & Fitch takes 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on denim, outerwear, dresses and more. Receive free shipping on orders over $75. For men, the Plainfront Shorts are on sale for $24, which is down from their original rate of $48. These shorts are great for daily wear and are available in an array of color options. They also include stretch for added comfort and a classic kne- length hem. Pair these shorts with the Poplin Gingham Shirt that’s also on sale for $29. This outfit is stylish, polished and comfortable for everyday. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!