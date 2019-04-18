Start your vinyl journey with Audio-Technica’s popular turntable for $79 (Reg. $99)

BuyDig offers the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Automatic Vinyl Turntable for $79 shipped when promo code TABLE is applied during checkout. That’s down $10 from Amazon’s current price, which just dropped from $100. If you’re looking to get started with vinyl, today’s deal is certainly worth considering. Features include support for 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records, RCA output with a phono pre-amp and more. It has a belt-driven platter which combines with Audio-Technica’s in-house cartridge for “quality sound.” Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Put your savings to work and start a vinyl collection. Amazon’s online record store has thousands of listings to choose from, including a budget-friendly section with low price options. Hit up our getting started with vinyl guide for more tips and tricks as you start this journey.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Turntable features:

Rediscover your classic 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records on this affordable, fully automatic belt-drive turntable

Built-in switchable phono pre-amplifier with RCA output cables to connect to audio systems and powered speakers

Features Integral Audio-Technica Dual Magnet phono cartridge with replaceable diamond stylus

Platter is made of anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum to minimize vibration

Damped lift/cueing mechanism with front-panel control and removable dust cover

voltage:120 Volts; wattage: 3W; Motor is DC servo-controlled

