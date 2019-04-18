Cuisinart’s 360-degree Griddle Cooking Center drops to $197 at Walmart (Reg. $225)

- Apr. 18th 2019 9:01 pm ET

Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360°­ Griddle Cooking Center for $197 shipped. Normally $225, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With two heating zones, you’ll get even 360-degree cooking. There’s a fold-away prep tray, 30,000 BTU of heating potential, and a stainless steel lid, making this is a great way to enjoy grilling this summer. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For an indoor and electric alternative, check out the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler for $70 shipped. Though it doesn’t have as large of a heating surface and can’t cook nearly as many items, it’s a great alternative for a smaller family.

Cuisinart 360°­ Griddle Cooking Center features:

  • Two heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
  • 30,000 BTUs
  • Over-sized 360 degree grease pan with easy access grease cup for clean-up
  • Stainless lid with vent lets you roast, steam, warm or smoke
  • Fold away prep table with paper towel holder
  • Easy Assembly! Assembles in 30 minutes or less
  • Cold rolled steel cooking top

