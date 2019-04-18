Cuisinart’s 360-degree Griddle Cooking Center drops to $197 at Walmart (Reg. $225)

Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360°­ Griddle Cooking Center for $197 shipped. Normally $225, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With two heating zones, you’ll get even 360-degree cooking. There’s a fold-away prep tray, 30,000 BTU of heating potential, and a stainless steel lid, making this is a great way to enjoy grilling this summer. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For an indoor and electric alternative, check out the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler for $70 shipped. Though it doesn’t have as large of a heating surface and can’t cook nearly as many items, it’s a great alternative for a smaller family.

Cuisinart 360°­ Griddle Cooking Center features:

Two heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking

30,000 BTUs

Over-sized 360 degree grease pan with easy access grease cup for clean-up

Stainless lid with vent lets you roast, steam, warm or smoke

Fold away prep table with paper towel holder

Easy Assembly! Assembles in 30 minutes or less

Cold rolled steel cooking top

