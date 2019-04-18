Eddie Bauer Friends & Family Event gears you up w/ deals on outerwear, backpacks & more from $15

Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Event takes 40% off your purchase with code TRAILHEAD. The same code cuts an extra 40% off clearance. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The most notable deal from this sale is the Stowaway Packable Backpack that’s marked down to just $15. For comparison, it was originally priced at $30. This backpack is available in an array of color options and can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook. It also includes cushioned shoulder straps and several pockets for additional storage. It’s a great option for traveling, work, school, spring hikes and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars with 220 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!