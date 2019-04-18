For $80, Tenda’s Nova Mesh Wi-Fi System will cover 4,000 square feet (All-time low), more

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System (MW6 2-pack) for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. I switched to mesh about two years ago and since then I’ve never looked back. Unlike traditional Wi-Fi repeaters, this system’s nodes use the 802.11S mesh protocol to emit top tier speeds throughout your space. Rated 4/5 stars.

Update 3:10 PM: B&H offers the TP-Link RE360 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $21.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll also find it at Amazon for $1 more. That’s good for a $13 discount from the going rate and beats our previous mention by $2. If your current Wi-Fi setup just isn’t cutting it anymore, this range extender is an affordable way to expand coverage to your bedroom, office, basement and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

In my experience, Mesh nodes tend to ditch a majority of the Ethernet ports. Thankfully you can remedy this with TP-Link’s 5-Port Ethernet Switch. It’s inexpensive, reliable, and keeps power consumption low thanks to built-in smarts that let it automatically adjust based on what’s needed.

Tenda Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Real mesh network: supports mesh Wi-Fi technical Protocol 802.11S, making it the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.

High user capacity and no dead zones: a seamless mesh Wi-Fi environment for high volume network demands and supports up to 90 devices simultaneously, with each Node covering Up to 2,000 sq. Ft Of living space to eliminate dead zones.

