These adorable Vermont Teddy Bear dolls can be yours from $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

Vermont Teddy Bear Company via Amazon offers its 15-inch Belly Time Bear Stuffed Animal for $11.20 Prime shipped when you apply coupon code XXMPXT88 at checkout. It goes for $40 direct from Vermont Teddy Bear. It had been $28 at Amazon before dropping to this new all-time low price. Ideal for infants and toddlers, this bear is filled with 100% recycled stuffing. It’s also covered by a lifetime guarantee, which includes repairs or replacements should anything happen. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for even more dolls on sale.

More Vermont Teddy Bear dolls on sale:

Vermont Teddy Bear 15-inch Belly Time Bear:

EASY TO CLEAN – New Teddy Bear for Baby might get a little messy with all the snuggling and playing; With SURFACE-WASHABLE FUR and durable stitching, the plush Teddy Bear WITHSTANDS SPILLS and AVOIDS STAINS

STUFFED WITH LOVE – We stuff our Teddy Bears and plush animals in Vermont, USA using 100% RECYCLED STUFFING; This cuddly Teddy Bear will be perfect for baby and is safe for KIDS OF ALL AGES

LIFETIME GUARANTEE – When the Teddy Bear comes out of the box, it’s GUARANTEED FOR LIFE; Any damage that can’t be mended at the BEAR HOSPITAL in Vermont will result in a new one sent along with condolences—and a new lifetime guarantee

