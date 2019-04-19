Amazon has Avalon water coolers for $200 today in various styles (Reg. $280)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Avalon Limited Edition Self Cleaning Water Cooler Water Dispenser for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $280 at Home Depot and today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Features include three temperature settings, a self-cleaning design, and a built-in moonlight. Bottom-loading system delivers room for 3-5 gallons of water. Rated 4/5 stars by 420 Amazon customers. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more options.

Looking for something a bit more portable? The Brita 20 Water Bottle offers built-in filtering and 20-ounces of capacity. This is an easy way to keep your water fresh on-the-go and the stylish stainless steel design looks pretty good too.

Avalon Water Coolers feature:

THREE TEMPERATURES: Three temperature settings allow you to customize your drinking experience. This dispenser features a crisp cold, room temperature, or piping hot output

SELF CLEANING FEATURE: The self cleaning ozone feature sanitizes & purifies the dispenser, which prevents the accumulation of harmful germs & bacteria for your safety

LIGHT THE WAY: Our built-in nightlight makes the water spouts clearly visible at night & has an empty-bottle indicator that lights up when the bottle needs to be replaced

BOTTOM LOADING: Our water cooler is bottom loading to eliminate the strain of lifting, reduce spills and is suitable for 3-5 gallon water bottles (BOTTLE NOT INCLUDED)

