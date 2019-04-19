Amazon has Avalon water coolers for $200 today in various styles (Reg. $280)

- Apr. 19th 2019 7:24 am ET

$200
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Avalon Limited Edition Self Cleaning Water Cooler Water Dispenser for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $280 at Home Depot and today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Features include three temperature settings, a self-cleaning design, and a built-in moonlight. Bottom-loading system delivers room for 3-5 gallons of water. Rated 4/5 stars by 420 Amazon customers. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more options.

Looking for something a bit more portable? The Brita 20 Water Bottle offers built-in filtering and 20-ounces of capacity. This is an easy way to keep your water fresh on-the-go and the stylish stainless steel design looks pretty good too.

Avalon Water Coolers feature:

  • THREE TEMPERATURES: Three temperature settings allow you to customize your drinking experience. This dispenser features a crisp cold, room temperature, or piping hot output
  • SELF CLEANING FEATURE: The self cleaning ozone feature sanitizes & purifies the dispenser, which prevents the accumulation of harmful germs & bacteria for your safety
  • LIGHT THE WAY: Our built-in nightlight makes the water spouts clearly visible at night & has an empty-bottle indicator that lights up when the bottle needs to be replaced
  • BOTTOM LOADING: Our water cooler is bottom loading to eliminate the strain of lifting, reduce spills and is suitable for 3-5 gallon water bottles (BOTTLE NOT INCLUDED)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$200

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Avalon

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp