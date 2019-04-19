Hautelook’s Denim Event offers all styles under $50: Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Volcom, more

For a limited time only, Hautelook’s Men’s Jeans Promotion offers select styles under $50. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Volcom, and more. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Update your denim with the William Rase Dean Slim Jeans. This style offers a dark wash and a modern slim fit for a fashionable look. Originally priced at $90, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $40.

Another great style is the SLATE Classic Straight Leg Jeans that’s also on sale for $40. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $198. Its classic fit is relaxed and is a timeless design. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

