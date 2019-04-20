These SSDs offer 512GB or more of storage & are the perfect Mac/PC upgrade from $49 shipped

ADATA via Rakuten is offering a selection of its SU800 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drives on sale from $49 shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Our top pick would be the 1TB for $90.09 when the code AD15 is used. Normally over $110 at Amazon, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking to upgrade from a slower mechanical hard drive to a speedy solid state, this is a great option. Not only will your computer boot much quicker, but you’ll likely keep the same amount of storage space you had before, as most computers ship with a 1TB HDD. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Looking for a different capacity? Head below for more options.

If you really don’t need much storage at all, check out this 120GB SSD from Kingston. It’s just $20 Prime shipped at Amazon and is a perfect upgrade for the budget-minded. The only downside here is that you won’t have tons of local storage, but not everybody needs 1TB in their desktop.

Other ADATA SSDs on sale:

ADATA SU800 SSD features:

New generation 3D NAND technology

R/W up to 560/520 MB/s

Dynamic SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer for optimized performance

RAID Engine & Data Shaping for ultimate protection

3 Year Warranty

