These SSDs offer 512GB or more of storage & are the perfect Mac/PC upgrade from $49 shipped

ADATA via Rakuten is offering a selection of its SU800 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drives on sale from $49 shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Our top pick would be the 1TB for $90.09 when the code AD15 is used. Normally over $110 at Amazon, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking to upgrade from a slower mechanical hard drive to a speedy solid state, this is a great option. Not only will your computer boot much quicker, but you’ll likely keep the same amount of storage space you had before, as most computers ship with a 1TB HDD. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Looking for a different capacity? Head below for more options.
If you really don’t need much storage at all, check out this 120GB SSD from Kingston. It’s just $20 Prime shipped at Amazon and is a perfect upgrade for the budget-minded. The only downside here is that you won’t have tons of local storage, but not everybody needs 1TB in their desktop.
Other ADATA SSDs on sale:
- 512GB: $49 (Reg. $60)
- w/ code AD8
- 2TB: $183 (Reg. $218)
- w/ code AD32
ADATA SU800 SSD features:
- New generation 3D NAND technology
- R/W up to 560/520 MB/s
- Dynamic SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer for optimized performance
- RAID Engine & Data Shaping for ultimate protection
- 3 Year Warranty
