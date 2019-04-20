Kwikset’s Powerbolt SmartKey Deadbolt thriftily adds a passcode to your entry: $50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Powerbolt 2.0 SmartKey Deadbolt for $49.96 shipped. That’s $10+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This versatile deadbolt allows entry via a passcode or using a traditional key. Even better, it has SmartKey technology that will let you re-key it yourself in seconds. I own several SmartKey locks and find it very reassuring that the lock can be securely re-keyed at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re not completely rid of physical keys yet, put today’s savings to work and keep your collection organized with KeySmart for $20. This compact key holder is crafted using aircraft-grade aluminum and is ready to hold up to eight keys. Its unique design holds keys tightly to keep them from jingling.

Kwikset Powerbolt 2.0 SmartKey Deadbolt features:

The Powerbolt 2.0 touchpad electronic deadbolt is a one-touch locking motorized deadbolt at a great price. With your personalized code, you can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry. Powerbolt is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries. It also features SmartKey Security as the back-up keyway.

