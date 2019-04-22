Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2019 returns to Amazon all-time low at $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2019 for $99.99 as a digital download for Mac or PC. For comparison, it typically sells for $150 at retailers like B&H and today’s offer is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. Adobe Elements offers a scaled down version of Creative Cloud with many of the same features for much less. This software suite can edit both photos and videos, making it a great entry point for beginners. Ships with 73 step-by-step guides to help you jump start your editing career. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers.

Want to take your designing to the next level? Go with a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud for just $20 more. You’ll miss out on the video aspect, but there’s no bigger name when it comes to editing photos. Learn more here.

Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 2019 features:

Auto-generated photo and video slideshows and collages are created just for you and delivered upon launch.

Easily make movies in the redesigned Quick Edit mode which offers a simplified Sceneline.

Share memes, animated GIFs, printed keepsakes, and full-length movies.

Get step-by-step help with 73 Guided Edits.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!