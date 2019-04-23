Hautelook is offering Crocs clogs, flip flops, sneakers & more for men from $15

For three days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Crocs Event offers popular styles of sandals, clogs and more from just $15. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Athens II Flip Flops are a great casual option for everyday and priced at just $20, which is $15 off the original rate. These flip flops are cushioned for comfort and their brown coloring will pair with any casual look in your wardrobe. However, if you’re looking for a leather option the Bogota Trim Sandals are also on sale for $25. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Athens II Flip Flops $20 (Orig. $35)
- Classic Faux Fur Slipper $15 (Orig. $30)
- Crocband II Slide Sandal $15 (Orig. $25)
- Bogota Leather Trim Sandal $25 (Orig. $40)
- Walu Slip-On Loafer $40 (Orig. $65)
- Swiftwater Mesh Deck Clog $35 (Orig. $55)
- Santa Cruz Slip-On $35 (Orig. $55)
- Bistro Clog $30 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
