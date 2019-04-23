Hautelook is offering Crocs clogs, flip flops, sneakers & more for men from $15

- Apr. 23rd 2019 12:09 pm ET

For three days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Crocs Event offers popular styles of sandals, clogs and more from just $15. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Athens II Flip Flops are a great casual option for everyday and priced at just $20, which is $15 off the original rate. These flip flops are cushioned for comfort and their brown coloring will pair with any casual look in your wardrobe. However, if you’re looking for a leather option the Bogota Trim Sandals are also on sale for $25. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

